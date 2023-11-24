Hong Kong's Success Securities Becomes First Licensed Firm to Offer Virtual Asset Trading and Consultation Services to Retail Investors

According to Foresight News, Success Securities (8540.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, has announced that it has become the first licensed corporation in Hong Kong to receive approval from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to provide virtual asset trading and consultation services to retail investors. This development marks a significant milestone for the company and the virtual asset industry in Hong Kong, as it demonstrates the growing acceptance and regulation of virtual assets in the region. Success Securities' new services will enable retail investors to access and participate in the virtual asset market, which has previously been dominated by institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. The SFC's approval highlights the regulator's commitment to ensuring a secure and regulated environment for virtual asset trading in Hong Kong, while also promoting innovation and growth in the sector. This move is expected to pave the way for more licensed corporations to offer similar services in the future, further expanding the virtual asset market in Hong Kong.

View full text