Aevo Options Exchange Launches BLAST Token Pre-Launch Futures
Binance News
2023-11-24 10:20
According to Foresight News, options exchange Aevo has announced the launch of BLAST token pre-launch futures, with a current price of 1.433 USDT. The market assumes a total supply of 1 billion BLAST tokens and a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of 1 billion USD. Once the BLAST token economics are released, Aevo will adjust the market.
