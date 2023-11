Aevo Options Exchange Launches BLAST Token Pre-Launch Futures

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, options exchange Aevo has announced the launch of BLAST token pre-launch futures, with a current price of 1.433 USDT. The market assumes a total supply of 1 billion BLAST tokens and a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of 1 billion USD. Once the BLAST token economics are released, Aevo will adjust the market.