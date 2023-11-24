copy link
Whale Acquires 1.43 Million BLUR Tokens Worth $870,000 From FalconX
2023-11-24 10:17
According to Foresight News, a whale has recently transferred 1.43 million BLUR tokens, worth approximately $870,000, from FalconX. The whale has been accumulating BLUR tokens since April 2023 through platforms such as Amber Group and Dragonfly. To date, the whale has purchased a total of 19.18 million BLUR and 4.85 million DYDX tokens. Currently, the whale holds 27.18 million BLUR tokens, valued at approximately $16.79 million, and 2.45 million DYDX tokens, worth around $9.05 million.
