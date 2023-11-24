Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

NITDA Director-General Stresses Importance of Collaboration for Nigeria's Payment System

Binance News
2023-11-24 09:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has emphasized the need for collaboration between NITDA, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and financial institutions to enhance the Nigeria Payments System. Inuwa believes that cooperation is crucial for leveraging emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to deepen digital payments. Inuwa stated that financial technology (fintech) can help drive Nigeria's performance in the industry and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sectors, particularly with the application of a developmental regulation approach and enabling policies co-created by the tech ecosystem. He also highlighted the importance of taking deliberate measures to reap the benefits and forestall the impending threats of AI, adding that NITDA will work collaboratively with CBN and others in regulating the AI space. Regarding Nigeria's strategy around the opportunities and threats posed by artificial intelligence, Inuwa explained that the federal government had noted the trajectory of AI models, which have seen growth proportions shift from linear to geometrical. The government had started working on an Artificial Intelligence Policy through the Agency, which will soon be unveiled to the public. This policy will serve as the foundation for outlining rules, and agencies like NITDA, tasked with implementation, will discuss strategies, frameworks, and guidelines for adopting and deploying artificial intelligence.
View full text