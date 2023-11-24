copy link
create picture
more
Montenegro Court Approves Extradition Of Terra Founder Do Kwon To South Korea Or US
Binance News
2023-11-24 08:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a Montenegro court has approved the extradition of Terra founder Do Kwon to South Korea or the United States. The Montenegro Minister of Justice will make the final decision on the extradition.
View full text