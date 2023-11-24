copy link
Huang Licheng Sells APE and Buys BLUR Tokens
Binance News
2023-11-24 08:50
According to Foresight News, Huang Licheng, also known as Brother Maji, has sold his APE tokens and purchased BLUR tokens. As of now, he has bought a total of 1.4 million BLUR tokens at an average price of $0.55, amounting to approximately $767,000.
