Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Faces Loss on 3,120 BTC Investment

Binance News
2023-11-24 08:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, a well-known Bitcoin (BTC) advocate, gained significant attention last year when he announced his country's daily addition of one Bitcoin to its balance sheet. However, the performance of this investment has faced scrutiny and received criticism from various sources. NayibTracker, a website that monitors Bukele's Bitcoin purchases based on his tweets (since official figures are not readily available), reveals that the president is currently facing an approximate 7.7% loss on his investment of 3,120 BTC. The average price at which Bukele acquired the cryptocurrency is approximately $40,498 per coin. Bukele's total expenditure on Bitcoin exceeded $126 million, but the current value of his holdings stands at around $116 million, resulting in a loss of over $10 million, equivalent to nearly 8%. It's important to note that Bukele made his Bitcoin purchases at prices lower than the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $69,044 in November 2021. The most expensive batch he acquired consisted of 420 coins priced at $60,345 each. Despite the investment currently being in the negative, El Salvador has experienced positive developments. Under Bukele's leadership, the country has witnessed improved security, leading to a decline in the murder rate. Additionally, El Salvador's bonds have yielded favorable returns, alleviating concerns about potential defaults on national debts.
View full text