Atomicals Market Founder Steps Down, New CEO and Changes Announced

According to Foresight News, Atomicals Market (AM) founder Erik will no longer hold any management positions, and a friend of early community member shep.eth will take over as the new CEO. The CEO transition is currently underway and not yet complete. The new team will fully compensate all 33,000 ATOMs lost in the previous two '0-cost purchase' events within a week of the handover. AM's overall operations and development team will be adjusted, with enhanced testing processes. After fixing vulnerabilities, AM will reopen trading and establish a security fund protection mechanism to deal with potential accidents. Additionally, AM will reconsider and adjust its brand image, including the logo and name. Shep.eth also stated that they would not be involved in AM's management and decision-making.

