Smarter Contracts Raises £2.65M to Expand Blockchain Data Sharing Platform

According to Foresight News, blockchain data sharing platform Smarter Contracts has completed a £2.65 million ($3.32 million) private equity funding round with participation from an undisclosed private investor. The new funds will be used to enhance development and design capabilities to further expand the business and customer base of its blockchain data sharing user permission management platform, Pulse. Additionally, the funds will be used to expand the smart contract functionality supporting the Pulse protocol and accelerate the integration of the protocol with artificial intelligence technology. Foresight News previously reported in June that Smarter Contracts announced the completion of a $1.095 million financing round, with part of the funds coming from two private investors and the remainder from Amazon AWS Fintech Accelerator's prize support. Smarter Contracts' blockchain-based data sharing user permission management platform, Pulse, aims to promote more honest and open data sharing among businesses while also encouraging customers to share information for enterprise use.

