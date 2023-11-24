Foresight Wiki 2.0 Launches with Improved Features and Incentive Program

According to Foresight News, Foresight Wiki 2.0 has been launched with a focus on optimizing the display logic of the main detail page and improving content linkage to enhance reading efficiency. The new version also introduces the 'Foresight Wiki Co-construction Plan,' which officially opens up Wiki editing permissions to all users, allowing them to update and maintain project and organization databases. In addition, the FN points incentive system, 'Pie BIN,' has been officially launched, rewarding users with BIN for participating in the Wiki co-construction. Furthermore, Foresight Wiki has opened a claiming channel for Web3 organizations and projects, allowing them to gain exclusive management and maintenance qualifications after completing the official Wiki claim. The 'Officially Settled' identity badge will also be displayed on the Wiki page.

