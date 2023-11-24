copy link
create picture
more
Over $200 Million Worth of BLUR Staked Since Introduction of Pledging
Binance News
2023-11-24 08:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, since the introduction of pledging by Blur, approximately $204 million worth of BLUR has been staked, including $87 million worth of BLUR from airdrops. Currently, there are still 339 million BLUR tokens staked, with an average pledging price of $0.342 and an average return rate of 78%. In the past 24 hours, $21.07 million worth of BLUR has flowed in, while $18.45 million worth of BLUR has flowed out, resulting in a net inflow of $2.6 million.
View full text