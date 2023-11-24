Over $200 Million Worth of BLUR Staked Since Introduction of Pledging

According to Foresight News, since the introduction of pledging by Blur, approximately $204 million worth of BLUR has been staked, including $87 million worth of BLUR from airdrops. Currently, there are still 339 million BLUR tokens staked, with an average pledging price of $0.342 and an average return rate of 78%. In the past 24 hours, $21.07 million worth of BLUR has flowed in, while $18.45 million worth of BLUR has flowed out, resulting in a net inflow of $2.6 million.

