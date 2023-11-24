F2Pool Admits Filtering Transactions from OFAC-Flagged Bitcoin Addresses

According to Foresight News, F2Pool has admitted to filtering transactions from Bitcoin addresses flagged by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Co-founder Wang Chun confirmed the use of compliance filters, which has sparked opposition within the community. Wang Chun announced plans to disable the transaction filters in response to the backlash. Foresight News previously reported on November 22 that Bitcoin developer @0xB10C claimed F2Pool may have filtered four transactions involving addresses sanctioned by the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in recent weeks, as discovered by their Bitcoin mining pool transaction review monitoring service.

View full text