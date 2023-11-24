BLUR Price Surges Over 27% Within 24 Hours, Reaching $0.67 USDT

According to Foresight News, the price of BLUR has experienced a significant increase, breaking through the $0.6 USDT mark and reaching a high of $0.67 USDT. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at $0.62 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of over 27%. This surge in price highlights the growing interest and investment in the BLUR token. As the market continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how the price of BLUR will fluctuate in the coming days and weeks.

