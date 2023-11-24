copy link
create picture
more
KyberSwap Offers Hackers 10% Bounty to Return Stolen Funds
Binance News
2023-11-24 06:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the KyberSwap team has proposed a deal to the hackers responsible for stealing funds from their platform. The team has offered the hackers 10% of the stolen funds as a bounty, on the condition that they return the remaining 90% by November 25th, 14:00. If the hackers fail to comply, the KyberSwap team has vowed to continue their pursuit.
View full text