KyberSwap Offers Hackers 10% Bounty to Return Stolen Funds

According to Foresight News, the KyberSwap team has proposed a deal to the hackers responsible for stealing funds from their platform. The team has offered the hackers 10% of the stolen funds as a bounty, on the condition that they return the remaining 90% by November 25th, 14:00. If the hackers fail to comply, the KyberSwap team has vowed to continue their pursuit.