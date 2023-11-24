copy link
Ark Next Generation Internet ETF Sells Over 700,000 GBTC Shares Since October 23
Binance News
2023-11-24 05:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ark Next Generation Internet ETF sold 36,168 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) on Wednesday, bringing the total number of shares sold since October 23 to over 700,000.
