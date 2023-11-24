copy link
Sui Network's Browser Now Supports Viewing Verified Move Source Code
2023-11-24 04:31
According to Foresight News, Sui Network has announced that its browser now supports viewing verified Move source code, allowing developers to view the source code of the following packages: 0x1 | move-stdlib, 0x2 | sui-framework, 0x3 | sui-system, and 0xdee9 | deepbook. This feature is verified through a backend service, which checks whether the referenced source code compiles into the same bytecode as the on-chain bytecode, thus displaying the correct and up-to-date source code of the published packages.
