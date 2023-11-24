Sui Network's Browser Now Supports Viewing Verified Move Source Code

According to Foresight News, Sui Network has announced that its browser now supports viewing verified Move source code, allowing developers to view the source code of the following packages: 0x1 | move-stdlib, 0x2 | sui-framework, 0x3 | sui-system, and 0xdee9 | deepbook. This feature is verified through a backend service, which checks whether the referenced source code compiles into the same bytecode as the on-chain bytecode, thus displaying the correct and up-to-date source code of the published packages.

