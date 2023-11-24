Fake TrustPad Token TPAD Plummets Nearly 100%

According to Foresight News, PeckShield has detected that the counterfeit TrustPad token, TPAD, has dropped nearly 100%. An address starting with 0x2Ca8 exchanged 100,100,100,100,100,100,100.1001 TPAD for 1,015.33 WBNB, equivalent to approximately $240,000. PeckShield warns that this rug pull token may share the same name as tokens from other projects.

