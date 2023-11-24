copy link
create picture
more
Fake TrustPad Token TPAD Plummets Nearly 100%
Binance News
2023-11-24 04:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, PeckShield has detected that the counterfeit TrustPad token, TPAD, has dropped nearly 100%. An address starting with 0x2Ca8 exchanged 100,100,100,100,100,100,100.1001 TPAD for 1,015.33 WBNB, equivalent to approximately $240,000. PeckShield warns that this rug pull token may share the same name as tokens from other projects.
View full text