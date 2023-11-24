copy link
create picture
more
Atomicals Protocol Discovers Flaw in Pbst, Causing User Losses
Binance News
2023-11-24 02:47
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a flaw has been discovered in the Pbst of the Atomicals protocol, causing users to lose atom tokens without receiving corresponding payments. This has led to the closure of all markets until the protocol team resolves the issue. Atomicals Protocol stated that Atomicals Market was negligent in using SIGHASH_NONE for signing, putting its users at risk.
View full text