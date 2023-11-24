Address 0x3d6b Converts 1 Trillion JWL Tokens to 31 WETH, JWL Token Price Drops Nearly 100%

According to Foresight News, PeckShield has detected that an address starting with 0x3d6b has converted 1,000,000,000,000 JWL tokens (from a contract address starting with 0xa2e8b27) into 31 WETH, which is approximately worth $64,300. The price of JWL tokens has dropped nearly 100% as a result. PeckShield warns that this rug pull token may share the same name as tokens from other projects.

