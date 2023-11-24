Ethereum Core Developers Agree to Launch Devnet 12 Next Week

According to Foresight News, Ethereum core developer Tim Beiko has summarized the latest Ethereum Core Developer Execution Layer (ACDE) conference call. Devnet 11 is generally stable, and developers have agreed to launch Devnet 12 next week, even if not all teams are ready. Additionally, developers have once again emphasized the closure of Goerli. Once Dencun is launched on Goerli, all client teams and EF developers will shut down their validators within three months of Goerli or one month after the mainnet upgrade.

