CFTC Plans to Continue Active Pursuit of Crypto Exchanges Violating Trading Laws

According to Foresight News, Commissioner Christy Goldsmith of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) stated that the CFTC plans to continue actively pursuing cryptocurrency exchanges that violate trading laws. The commission will not tolerate the use of VPNs or any other methods that may circumvent Know Your Customer (KYC) rules, including merely requiring users to confirm they are not in the United States through a pop-up prompt. The CFTC will not cease its investigations into non-US entities.

