Cosmos Hub Community Opens Voting for pSTAKE Liquidity Pledge Growth Proposal

According to Foresight News, the Cosmos Hub community has opened voting for a proposal to allocate 600,000 ATOM tokens for liquidity pledge growth on pSTAKE. The voting deadline is set for December 5th. The proposal aims to increase the ATOM liquidity pledge of pSTAKE's stkATOM by allocating 600,000 ATOM tokens as Cosmos Hub protocol-owned liquidity (stkATOM Hub POL) on Astroport (Neutron) and Dexter (Persistence). In return, pSTAKE Finance has committed to sharing 15% of its total ATOM liquidity pledge revenue with Cosmos Hub through PSTAKE governance and waiving the protocol fees (currently set at 5%) charged on the 300,000 ATOM liquidity pledge.

View full text