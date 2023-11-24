copy link
Orbiter Finance Introduces O-Points to Track User Contributions
2023-11-24 00:37
According to Foresight News, Orbiter Finance, a Layer2 cross-rollup bridge, has announced the introduction of O-Points to track user contributions. The cross-chain activity has already been launched on Linea, and O-Points will be converted based on users' historical contributions, such as NFT, OAT, and Galxe loyalty points.
