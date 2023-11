Orbiter Finance Introduces O-Points to Track User Contributions

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Orbiter Finance, a Layer2 cross-rollup bridge, has announced the introduction of O-Points to track user contributions. The cross-chain activity has already been launched on Linea, and O-Points will be converted based on users' historical contributions, such as NFT, OAT, and Galxe loyalty points.