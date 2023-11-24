copy link
1inch Team Sells 420,828 UNI for $2.64 Million USDC
2023-11-24 00:34
According to Foresight News, the 1inch team's address sold 420,828 UNI tokens at an average price of $6.29, converting them into 2.64 million USDC and making a profit of $510,000. The 1inch team had previously sold UNI tokens on November 17th at an average price of $5.16 and then repurchased 420,828 UNI on November 18th at an average price of $5.06.
