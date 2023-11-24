Sam Bankman-Fried Shares Cell with Former Honduran President Awaiting Trial

According to Foresight News, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has been placed in the same cell as former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, who is awaiting trial for accepting bribes from drug traffickers. According to Hernández's lawyer, the two have a good relationship and have been in close communication. Additionally, SBF's requests for vegetarian meals and medication for hyperactivity have been resolved, and he is allowed to meet with non-lawyer visitors once a week. He is also permitted to use a special laptop to review legal documents, although his computer usage is limited to a dedicated room with a partitioned desk. The Wall Street Journal reported that SBF has been trading mackerel packs, worth approximately $1.30 each, for services with other inmates. Before his trial in November, SBF exchanged an unspecified number of mackerel packs for a haircut. An anonymous source revealed that SBF has also provided advice on cryptocurrency investments to guards. SBF is currently detained at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, known for its poor conditions. He will later be transferred to a federal prison to serve his sentence. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan has scheduled SBF's sentencing for March 28, 2024. Furthermore, SBF's second trial is currently set for March 11.

