Atletico Madrid Prepares to Sue WhaleFin Over Unpaid Sponsorship Revenue

According to Foresight News, Spanish football club Atletico Madrid is preparing to sue Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange WhaleFin for failing to pay €40 million ($44 million) in sponsorship revenue. The club had reached a five-year agreement with WhaleFin prior to the 2022/23 season, making the exchange one of its main sponsors. WhaleFin is now accused of breaching contract terms by failing to make the payment, and Atletico Madrid is seeking €20 million ($22 million) in compensation.

