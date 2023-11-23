copy link
create picture
more
Atletico Madrid Prepares to Sue WhaleFin Over Unpaid Sponsorship Revenue
Binance News
2023-11-23 23:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Spanish football club Atletico Madrid is preparing to sue Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange WhaleFin for failing to pay €40 million ($44 million) in sponsorship revenue. The club had reached a five-year agreement with WhaleFin prior to the 2022/23 season, making the exchange one of its main sponsors. WhaleFin is now accused of breaching contract terms by failing to make the payment, and Atletico Madrid is seeking €20 million ($22 million) in compensation.
View full text