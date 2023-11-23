Record $3.1 Million Transaction Fee Paid for Bitcoin Transfer

According to CoinDesk, a bitcoin transfer on Thursday resulted in a record-breaking $3.1 million transaction fee. Bitcoin miner Antpool was rewarded for mining the block, receiving the standard 6.25 BTC as well as 85.2163 BTC in fees for all transactions included in the block. The transfer, mined in block 818087, becomes the largest transaction fee paid in bitcoin's 14-year history. The sender's wallet was set up just minutes before the transfer, and the recipient received only 55.78 BTC of the original 139.42 BTC that was sent. In September, F2Pool returned a 19.8 BTC fee that was mistakenly sent by Paxos. AntPool, a mining pool owned by Bitmain, has not published an announcement in relation to the overpaid fee. Recently, bitcoin fees have experienced a significant uptick following increased activity around Bitcoin-based NFT project Ordinals. However, this transaction appears to be an individual error instead of a wider market impact. Antpool did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.

View full text