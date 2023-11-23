copy link
Argent Mobile Introduces ETH Staking for Starknet Accounts with 3.7% APR
2023-11-23 15:04
According to Foresight News, smart contract wallet Argent has announced the launch of ETH staking for Starknet accounts on Argent Mobile. The staking service is provided by Lido, offering an annual percentage rate (APR) of 3.7%. Lido charges a 10% fee on staking profits, which is already included in the displayed annual percentage yield (APY) on Argent Mobile.
