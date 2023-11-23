Lido Finance's Node Operator InfStones Withdraws Ethereum Validators Temporarily

According to Foresight News, Lido Finance's node operator InfStones is temporarily withdrawing its Ethereum validators from the liquidity staking protocol and implementing key rotation in response to a major vulnerability disclosed by dWallet Labs security researchers. Lido Finance stated that there is no evidence of key leakage or exploitation. InfStones revealed that less than 0.1% of the systems experienced issues through a specific network port on its network. Foresight News reported yesterday that Lido contributors learned of an early platform vulnerability affecting InfStones, an active node operator on Ethereum's Lido.

