XRP Predicted to Reach $0.67, Then Climb Towards $0.88 and $1.05 in Short Term
Binance News
2023-11-23 14:50
According to CryptoPotato, Ripple's native token, XRP, has experienced an 80% increase since January and is predicted by analyst Dark Defender to rise to $0.67 before dropping slightly and then climbing towards $0.88 and $1.05 in the short term. Dark Defender expects XRP to hit these targets between November 30 and December 1. Despite slightly retracing in the past few weeks, XRP has been on a significant uptrend this year. Dark Defender forecasts that XRP could reach approximately $0.67 on November 24, representing a 10% increase. The analyst also believes the asset might plunge in the following days and then ascend toward $0.88 and $1.05. Another analyst, CryptoBull, forecasted an extreme rise in XRP's value to $7.20 or even $470, but this scenario is considered unrealistic due to the required $250 trillion market capitalization. The entire market cap of the crypto industry was around $3 trillion during the bull run in 2021 when Bitcoin tapped almost $70,000.
