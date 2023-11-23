Uncertainty Surrounds America's Economic Outlook for 2024

According to Yahoo News, as the year comes to an end, investment banks have released their economic outlooks for 2024, revealing a wide range of predictions and highlighting the uncertainty surrounding America's economy. Goldman Sachs expects robust growth of 2.1%, while economists at UBS foresee a much lower rate. Inflation forecasts also vary, with some banks predicting a 50% decrease, while others expect it to remain around 3%, well above the Federal Reserve's target. The differing scenarios are not solely based on growth prospects. Goldman Sachs economists believe growth and inflation will remain high, while UBS predicts both will slow down significantly. Bank of America expects a stagflation scenario, with only a modest reduction in inflation and a sharp drop in growth. In contrast, Morgan Stanley envisions an 'immaculate disinflation' world, where inflation returns to target without significant growth decline. These varying outlooks reflect the high level of uncertainty in the current economic climate. Surprises in inflation rates, rate rises, and economic resilience have left many economists unsure of what to expect. As a result, they have turned to a range of analogies to describe their predictions. Deutsche Bank economists believe the economy is heading back to the 1970s, while UBS expects a '90s redux' with a slowdown in growth followed by a technology-driven boom. Goldman Sachs' Jan Hatzius, however, warns against oversimplifying comparisons with past decades. Despite the differing predictions, many economists seem to agree that the worst is over. Morgan Stanley's outlook document is titled 'The last mile,' while Goldman Sachs echoes this sentiment with 'The hard part is over.' As the contradictions in America's economy resolve themselves in 2024, perhaps a consensus will emerge once more in 2025.

