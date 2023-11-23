Ethereum Layer 2 Solution Starknet to Migrate Testnet to Sepolia

According to Foresight News, Ethereum's layer 2 scaling solution, Starknet, announced that it will migrate its testnet to Sepolia following the discontinuation of Goerli. Support for the Goerli testnet will end by the end of 2023, and developers are encouraged to move to Sepolia. On November 15, Starknet completed the migration of its full nodes, API services, SDK, and other development tools to the Sepolia testnet. Once ready, all developers will be urged to migrate to Sepolia. The Sepolia testnet will maintain a clean state and support all Cairo v0, v2.0.0, and higher versions.

