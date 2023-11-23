Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

BlackRock and Other Companies Await SEC Approval for Bitcoin ETFs

Binance News
2023-11-23 13:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, BlackRock, along with about a dozen other companies, is awaiting approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Bitcoin ETF. Other companies with similar proposals include Ark Invest, 21Shares, Fidelity, Invesco, and Bitwise. Grayscale Investments has also stated that its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is ready to operate as an ETF upon receiving necessary regulatory approvals. The SEC has consistently blocked Bitcoin ETFs from coming to market for about a decade. These funds, if approved, would hold BTC directly and give investors exposure to the asset within an investment vehicle accessible via traditional brokerage accounts. ETFs, which hold roughly $7 trillion in assets, are a tool used by retail investors and financial advisers alike. Bloomberg Intelligence analysts estimate a 90% chance of spot Bitcoin ETF approval by January 10, the SEC's deadline to rule on a Bitcoin ETF proposal by Ark Invest and 21Shares. BlackRock's filing for a spot Bitcoin ETF in June has spurred a new wave of Bitcoin ETF proposals across the financial sector. The company manages more than $9 trillion in assets and has only ever had one product proposal denied by the SEC in nearly 600 attempts, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data. Additionally, Grayscale won a court case against the SEC in August, limiting the criteria on which it would be able to deny the conversion of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) to an ETF. The SEC had a chance to challenge the legal decision as late as last month but opted not to. Furthermore, fund issuers have amended their Bitcoin ETF proposals, signaling an ongoing dialogue with the SEC.
View full text