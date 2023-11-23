BNB Chain Records Over 9.5M Transactions In A Single Day

According to Coincu, on November 19, 2023, BNB Chain, a community-driven blockchain ecosystem, experienced its highest traffic rates since May 2022, with transactions surpassing 9.5 million for the day. Over 7 million of these daily transactions were attributed to inscription minting transactions on BNB Smart Chain (BSC). The one-year high occurred during a week of traffic surges on BSC. November 17 also saw a spike in traffic, with gas prices on BSC remaining stable during the surge. On November 17, transactions per second (TPS) reached nearly 250 at the peak, while gas prices stayed consistent at the $0.016 threshold. BSC's large block size enables it to handle traffic spikes smoothly while maintaining a stable gas price. With TPS at around 200, block usage is only about 15-20%, indicating that the network still has ample space to accommodate additional traffic. BNB Chain is a decentralized ecosystem with multiple blockchains, powered by BNB. It includes BNB Beacon Chain, BNB Smart Chain, and BNB Greenfield.

