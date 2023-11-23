copy link
GAS Price Surges 21.3% to Reach 9.1 USDT
Binance News
2023-11-23 12:21
According to Foresight News, GAS has experienced a significant increase in value, breaking through the 9.1 USDT mark. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at 9.131 USDT, representing a 21.3% increase within a single day.
