The Sandbox Partners With Shemaroo Entertainment To Create Cultural Metaverse Hub
2023-11-23 12:16
According to Foresight News, The Sandbox has announced a partnership with Indian media and entertainment group Shemaroo Entertainment. Shemaroo will establish a new cultural metaverse center within The Sandbox's BharatBox, bringing together renowned artists and brands from the Indian entertainment industry.
