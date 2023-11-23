copy link
Enzyme Discontinues Support for v2 and v3, Focuses on v4 and Future Versions
Binance News
2023-11-23 11:52
According to Foresight News, decentralized asset management protocol Enzyme has announced that it has officially discontinued support for Enzyme v2 and v3. This includes no longer providing support for bug fixes and asset scope updates for older versions, in order to concentrate resources on v4 and future versions. In addition, Enzyme has pledged to offer a $400,000 bounty for the discovery and reporting of critical vulnerabilities on v4.
