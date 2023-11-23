copy link
Grayscale GBTC's Negative Premium Rate Narrows to 9.77%, Ark Invest Sells Over $2 Million Worth of Shares
2023-11-23 11:19
According to Foresight News, data from The Block shows that the negative premium rate of Grayscale's GBTC narrowed to 9.77% yesterday, falling below 10% for the first time since July 2021. As of yesterday's close, the trading price of GBTC shares was $30.45. In addition, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold more than $2 million worth of GBTC shares in the past two days.
