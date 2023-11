DWF Labs Announces Winners of Web3 Unleashed: Crypto Innovation Challenge

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has announced the three winning projects of the 'Web3 Unleashed: Crypto Innovation Challenge' hackathon. The winners include Evai Crypto Ratings, an AI and machine learning-supported fair cryptocurrency rating agency, pravica.btc, a Web3 messaging and value exchange infrastructure, and Timeswap, a lending protocol. DWF Labs, one of the sponsors, stated that this hackathon was the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, with a total prize pool of $100,000.