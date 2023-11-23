copy link
create picture
more
DWF Labs Announces Winners of Web3 Unleashed: Crypto Innovation Challenge
Binance News
2023-11-23 11:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has announced the three winning projects of the 'Web3 Unleashed: Crypto Innovation Challenge' hackathon. The winners include Evai Crypto Ratings, an AI and machine learning-supported fair cryptocurrency rating agency, pravica.btc, a Web3 messaging and value exchange infrastructure, and Timeswap, a lending protocol. DWF Labs, one of the sponsors, stated that this hackathon was the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, with a total prize pool of $100,000.
View full text