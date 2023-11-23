copy link
Sun Yuchen's Address Removes Millions of TRX and USDT from PancakeSwap
Binance News
2023-11-23 10:52
According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has reported that Sun Yuchen's address has removed 11.5 million TRX (worth approximately $1.17 million) and 1.16 million USDT (worth approximately $1.17 million) from PancakeSwap. The 11.5 million TRX has been bridged to BitTorrent.
