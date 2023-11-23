South Korea to Launch CBDC Pilot Involving 100,000 Citizens in Q1 2023

According to Foresight News, South Korea plans to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot involving 100,000 citizens in the first quarter of 2023. The pilot program will be jointly operated by the Bank of Korea (BOK), the Financial Services Commission (FSC), and the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS). The project will enable 100,000 people, approximately 0.2% of the country's population, to use tokens issued by commercial banks in the form of CBDCs to purchase goods. The use of these tokens will be limited to buying goods and will not be allowed for remittances or other purposes.

