Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin's Correlation With World Stocks Dips, While Orange Prices Show Strong Link

Binance News
2023-11-23 10:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Bitcoin's 30-day correlation coefficient with world stocks dipped to -0.23 in mid-November, marking its lowest level since the beginning of the 2020 pandemic. Despite this, Bitcoin's annual correlation to stocks in 2020 reached its highest on record, emphasizing its potential for diversifying stock-heavy portfolios. Interestingly, a growing correlation has been observed between Bitcoin and global orange prices. From January 2020 to August 2023, orange prices increased by 180%, while Bitcoin rallied 230%. This trend suggests that Bitcoin's price movements may reflect U.S. dollar inflation. A decrease in orange supply in 2023 due to weather changes led to higher prices, paralleling Bitcoin's upcoming supply halving, which is expected to affect its price. The U.S. Agriculture Department predicts that Florida will produce only 15.9 million boxes of oranges in 2023, a 70% drop from the 2020-21 season. Production in Brazil and Mexico also fell due to warmer weather caused by El Nino. This situation illustrates the economics supporting Bitcoin's impressive price gains over its 15-year history. Currently, Bitcoin price markets on cryptocurrency exchanges are factoring in an upcoming decrease in the BTC supply, which will occur next year during the four-year supply halving.
View full text