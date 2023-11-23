Grayscale Submits New S-3 Prospectus for GBTC ETF Conversion

According to Foresight News, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart has reported that Grayscale submitted a new S-3 prospectus for the conversion of its GBTC product into an ETF. The most significant update in the filing is the planned change of the stock ticker from 'GBTC' to 'BTC'. This move confirms that Grayscale is in negotiations with the SEC and has been updating its product documentation based on discussions and feedback from the regulatory body. Foresight News also reported that Grayscale held a meeting with the SEC's Division of Trading and Markets, which is responsible for approving or rejecting 19b-4 applications.

