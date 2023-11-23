Fantom Network Gas Fees Surge, Possibly Linked to Inscription Minting Activity

According to Foresight News, data from FTMScan reveals that the Fantom network's gas fees have soared, reaching over 7,000 gwei at one point. As of the time of writing, the standard gas fee is 6,000 gwei. This increase in gas fees may be related to inscription minting activity on the Fantom network. The Fantom network has experienced a significant rise in gas fees, which could be attributed to increased activity in the inscription minting sector. The network's gas fees have reached a high of 7,000 gwei, with the standard gas fee currently standing at 6,000 gwei. The connection between the surge in gas fees and inscription minting activity on the Fantom network remains to be further investigated.

