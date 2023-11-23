Rarible To Discontinue Support For Tezos NFT Trading From December 1

According to Foresight News, NFT marketplace Rarible has announced that it will discontinue support for Tezos on December 1, in order to reallocate resources to enhance features and integrate with other blockchains. Starting from December 1, users will no longer be able to trade Tezos NFTs on Rarible, and the platform suggests users to trade on the Tezos NFT marketplace objkt.com in the future. Apart from Tezos, Rarible currently supports Ethereum, Polygon, and Immutable X.

View full text