Italian Data Protection Authority Launches Investigation into AI Data Gathering Practices

According to Cointelegraph, the Italian Data Protection Authority has announced the launch of a fact-finding investigation on November 22nd, focusing on data gathering practices used to train artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. The investigation aims to verify the adoption of appropriate security measures on public and private websites to prevent web scraping of personal data used for AI training via third parties. The fact-finding survey applies to all public and private subjects operating as data controllers, established in Italy or offering services in Italy that provide freely accessible personal data online. The regulator did not name specific companies but mentioned that various AI platforms are known to scrape the web for collecting large quantities of personal data. Italian regulators have invited AI industry experts, academics, and others to participate in the process and share their views or comments within 60 days. The Italian privacy watchdog was one of the first to scrutinize AI after banning the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT from operating in Italy due to privacy breaches in March 2023. In May, Italy set aside millions of euros in a designated fund for workers at risk of AI replacement. Earlier this week, Italy, France, and Germany entered into an agreement on future AI regulation, according to a joint paper seen by Reuters. The agreement is expected to help further similar negotiations on a European Union level, with the three countries backing the idea of creating voluntary commitments for large and small AI providers in the European Union.

View full text