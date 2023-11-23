Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Swiss City Lugano Integrates Polygon Protocol into Crypto-Friendly Payment App MyLugano

Binance News
2023-11-23 09:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, the city of Lugano, the economic capital of Italian-speaking southern Switzerland, will integrate the Polygon proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol into its crypto-friendly payment app, MyLugano. The updated version of MyLugano features a multichain digital wallet for personal custody, with several tokens already integrated and plans to add more. Polygon, a network provider for tens of thousands of DApps with $5 billion in secured assets, has been a partner for the Swiss city since at least 2022, when it became an infrastructure partner for the city's stablecoin, LVGA, offering its rails solution. MyLugano is also launching a new NFT collection dedicated to the work of artist Yuri Catania, a nonfungible version of a 40-meter-long, 8-meter-high work on the wall of the Palazzo dei Congressi, which will be tokenized on the Polygon network. Lugano is one of the world's leaders in crypto adoption, with the MyLugano app, built in collaboration with Tether, serving 30,000 users, or almost half of the city population, helping them pay local small- to medium-sized traders in digital currencies. In March 2022, Lugano established a Center of Excellence for Blockchain Adoption in partnership with Tether to become a major European blockchain hub. The city administration plans to enable citizens and companies to pay cryptocurrency taxes soon, with the ultimate goal of accepting crypto for payment of all goods and services, equating it with fiat currency. However, Lugano won't be the first Swiss city to allow paying taxes in crypto, as the canton of Zug and Zermatt municipality have already done so.
View full text