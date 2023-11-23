Swiss City Lugano Integrates Polygon Protocol into Crypto-Friendly Payment App MyLugano

According to Cointelegraph, the city of Lugano, the economic capital of Italian-speaking southern Switzerland, will integrate the Polygon proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol into its crypto-friendly payment app, MyLugano. The updated version of MyLugano features a multichain digital wallet for personal custody, with several tokens already integrated and plans to add more. Polygon, a network provider for tens of thousands of DApps with $5 billion in secured assets, has been a partner for the Swiss city since at least 2022, when it became an infrastructure partner for the city's stablecoin, LVGA, offering its rails solution. MyLugano is also launching a new NFT collection dedicated to the work of artist Yuri Catania, a nonfungible version of a 40-meter-long, 8-meter-high work on the wall of the Palazzo dei Congressi, which will be tokenized on the Polygon network. Lugano is one of the world's leaders in crypto adoption, with the MyLugano app, built in collaboration with Tether, serving 30,000 users, or almost half of the city population, helping them pay local small- to medium-sized traders in digital currencies. In March 2022, Lugano established a Center of Excellence for Blockchain Adoption in partnership with Tether to become a major European blockchain hub. The city administration plans to enable citizens and companies to pay cryptocurrency taxes soon, with the ultimate goal of accepting crypto for payment of all goods and services, equating it with fiat currency. However, Lugano won't be the first Swiss city to allow paying taxes in crypto, as the canton of Zug and Zermatt municipality have already done so.

