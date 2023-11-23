Amber Group Proposes Ending Beta Phase and Transitioning to Full Trading with Incentive Plan

According to Foresight News, Amber Group has initiated a discussion request (DRC) on the dYdX forum to end the Beta phase and transition to full trading by activating trading rewards and launching a 6-month incentive plan. Amber suggests activating trading rewards by adding them to the Vester rewards treasury, setting the trading rewards constant (C) to 0.33, and subsequently increasing it to 0.66 and 0.90. They also propose approving the launch of a 6-month incentive plan by Chaos Labs and recording it according to DIP 29 in the community finance Vester. Additionally, Amber Group suggests a possible injection of around $1 million in USDC for the insurance fund. Voting on the discussion has not yet begun.

