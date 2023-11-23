copy link
create picture
more
Machibigbrother.eth Purchases and Stakes 386,721 BLUR Tokens
Binance News
2023-11-23 08:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the machibigbrother.eth address, owned by Huang Licheng, has been purchasing and staking BLUR tokens. As of now, the address has acquired 386,721 BLUR tokens, which is approximately worth $188,000.
View full text