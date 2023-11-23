ZA Bank Receives Approval to Expand Securities Trading Services

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong-based virtual bank ZA Bank has announced that it has received approval from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to lift the restrictions on its license registration for Type 1 (securities trading) regulated activities. This means that ZA Bank will no longer be limited to operating Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) businesses and plans to launch trading services for US stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) to the public after completing service testing.

